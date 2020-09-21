Johnnie Moore Kieser, 59, was born on April 24, 1961, to Leonard Eugene and Helen Louise (Moore) Kieser in St. Joseph and passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.

Johnnie graduated from East Buchanan High School, in May of 1980.

He joined the MO Air National Guard at Rosecrans AFB, after graduating in 1980. Upon completion of basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, he returned to St. Joseph and began work for the Quaker Oats Co. Johnnie spent 20 years with the Quaker Oats Co. until the plant closed, in 2001.

He went to work for WireCo of St. Joseph for the duration of his lifetime. He retired from MO Air National Guard, after 30 years of service, as a Tech Sergeant. Also, during his lifetime of work, he helped on the family farm near Gower, Missouri.

Preceded in death by: his father, Leonard Kieser; his mother, Helen Kieser; and his brother, J.W.Kieser.

Survived by: his two children, John W. Kieser (Hannah Bottorff) of Platte City, Missouri and Ashleigh Kieser (Max Abad-Garcia) of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren: Brooklynne, Aubrey, and Parker; sisters: Jean (David) Jaster of Leavenworth, Kansas, and June (Jon) Powell of Green Valley, Arizona; brother, Joe Kieser of Easton, Missouri; sister-in-law, Doris Kieser of Kansas City; two aunts, La Donne Kieser and Betty Albee; plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by Interment with Full Military Honors at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, at our chapel.

Johnnie attended Grace Evangelical Church.

In lieu of sending flowers or plants, the family suggests thatyou donate to Grace Evangelical Cancer Support program, in Johnnie's memory.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.