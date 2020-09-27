Kier, Loren 1938-2020

ROSENDALE, Mo. -Loren Kier, 82, Rosendale, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph.

He was born on May 24, 1938, to Homer Loren and Emma (Wilkerson) Kier.

He married Shirlene Deason in 1960 and had four children. He then married Donita Hamm and she preceded him in death.

Loren enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, tractor pulling and his Harley-Davidson.

Loren was in law enforcement, from Andrew County Sheriff to Bailiff for Buchanan County Count.

He is survived by: his sons, Steve Kier and Jimmy (ZoAnn) Kier, both of Rea, Missouri; daughters, Tommi (Steve) Herbster of King City, Missouri and Terri (Tony) Singleton of Rosendale; brother, Dean (Shirley) Kier of Dearborn, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; brother, Harry Blizzard; and sister, Susie Mae Jennings.

Graveside inurnment services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at King City Cemetery, King City.

Memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.