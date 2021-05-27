Kier, Ernest R. 1946-2020 Cedar Hill, Texas

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Ernest Ray Kier, 73, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, and Cedar Hill, Texas, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Heather (Kier) Arnold and husband, Frank Arnold, Melinda Alexander and husband, Dan Black; grandchildren, Joshua Kier, Delaney Arnold, and Carly Black; brother-in-law, Curtis Alexander his wife, Jane, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. There is no scheduled visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church in Stanberry, The American Legion of Stanberry, and/or The Disabled American Veterans in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
