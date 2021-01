William "Bill" Kiefer, 73, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 7, 2021. Bill was born Dec. 11, 1947, in St. Joseph to Carl O. and Margaret (Siskey) Kiefer.

He was a truck driver for different companies and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Survivors include his children, Chris Kiefer (Barb), Scott Kieferr (Shelly), Erin French (Kevin), Alisa Cox (Randy); grandchildren, Amanda Hedrick-Cox (Autumn), Jessica Force (Dylan), Dillon Cox (Rayne), Lukas Kiefer (Emily), Jake Kiefer (Abby), Madi French (Seth) Presli French, Felicia Barrera (Michael), Brittnay Kiefer (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Keegan, Dawson, Raelynn, Aspen, Oakley, Christine, Joey, and Navaeh.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Carl and Albert.

Bill enjoyed playing cards, video games especially pinball, playing billards, and watching game shows.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.