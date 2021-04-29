Evelyn Kay Kiefer, 2 months old, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born February 6, 2021, to Abby Plumb and Jacob Kiefer.

Even at such a young age, Evelyn had a fiesty, fighting spirit with beautiful red hair.

Her parents will remember her sweet, adorable little feet.

She was preceded in death by: her great-grandparents, Beverly Plumb, Bob Coats, Bill Kiefer, John and Ramona Weiland.

Survivors include: her parents, Abby Plumb and Jacob Kiefer; grandparents, Kelly Plumb, Steve Plumb, Kevin and Erin French; uncles, Taylor Plumb and Lukas Kiefer; aunts, Madison and Presli French; great-grandparents, Donald Plumb, Debra Coats, Patricia Kiefer, JoAnn Johnson, Francis French; many loving family; and beloved pets.

Services are pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.

