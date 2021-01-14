Carolyn Sue Kibble- Ballard, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

She was born Dec. 10, 1948, in St. Joseph to James and Eleanor (Smith) Kibble.

Carolyn married Aggie Ballard on Dec. 12, 1992. She survives of the home.

She was a bartender for many years at numerous bars.

Carolyn liked to crochet and she loved her flowers. She had the biggest green thumb you've ever seen. She also loved butterflies and camping.

She was of the Presbyterian faith.

Carolyn was very family-oriented and was the biggest, strongest fighter, especially through her illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.

Survivors include her husband, Aggie Ballard; five children, David Mack of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tina Mack of St. Joseph, Tammy Mack of St. Joseph, Shelly Hewitt of Lawrence, Kansas, and Gary Ballard of St. Joseph; brother, Richard Kibble of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Kidney Foundation.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.