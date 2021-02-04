HELENA, Mo. - Lise Key, 61, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Lise was born on Aug. 8, 1959, in Plattsburgh, New York, to Davey Lee Currier and Beverly Moore Lampman.

Lise was married to William "Sonny" R. Key, Jr. on March 25, 1997.

Lise graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School District 7 and graduated with a degree in nursing from The University of Vermont.

Lise was a nurse for 27 years, finishing her career at Mosaic Life Care, and had a true passion for mental health. She cared so much for others, and in her free time enjoyed photography, cooking, riding motorcycles with her husband, and caring for her pets.

Lise was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include husband, Sonny Key; sisters, Laurie Clary and Janice Ploof; brothers, Brian Lampman and David Currier; daughter, Tara McCuin; son, Tanner McCuin; stepson, William Key, III; stepdaughter, Angelica Mulvey; sisters-in-law, Patricia Jordan and Marie Lappert; nine grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Lise requested no services. The family suggests donations to the Noyes Home for Children, 801 N. Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

