CAMERON, Mo. - Joseph William "Jay" Ketchum, 86, passed away Jan. 4, 2021.

Jay was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Craig, Missouri, to Joseph and Edna (Holtzclaw) Ketchum.

He was an express handler for Freight Railroad, until his retirement.

Jay was a United States Army Veteran.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Joseph Ketchum; mother and step father, Edna and Cecil Carey; brother, Jerry Ketchum.

Survivors: cousins, Wanda (Bill) McElwee, Braymer, Missouri, Robert (Lois) Holtzclaw, Lincoln, Missouri and Dixie (Wayne) Klingensmith, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 202, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Strasburg Cemetery, Strasburg, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.