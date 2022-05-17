RICHMOND, Mo. - Joyce C. Ketchem, 92, of Richmond Missouri, formally of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at a Richmond healthcare facility. Born on Dec.6, 1929, in Trimble Missouri, to Raymond and Leola (Warren) Lizar. She was a member of the red hat society, golf and bunco club. Joyce was an ombudsman for seniors. Very active in the Democratic Party, Clinton County Historical Society and the Plattsburg Senior Center. She had many Epic Times with her special friends Sandra, Judy and Brenda.
In 1952 she married James "JC" Ketchem who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents; son, Frankie Ray Heimbaugh; two sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include her three daughters, Linda Hicks of Richmond, Kathy Ketchem of Leavenworth Kansas, and Maxie Blanton of Gladstone, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Plattsburg Senior Center 113 North Main Street Plattsburg MO 64477. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg MO.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
