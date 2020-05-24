ATCHISON, Kan. -Randy Allen Kessler, 61, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

He was born Sept. 25, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to Vincil and Patsy (Leach) Kessler.

Randy was an electrician and also operated his own business, Kessler Taxidermy.

He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by: his father, Vincil Kessler; step-father, Bob Markt; and grandmother, Avis Allen.

Survivors include his mother, Patsy Markt; brother, Rick Kessler (Sharon); stepbrother, Tim Markt (Angie); and numerous extended family and friends.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the local animal shelter.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.