Charline Kessler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on July 11, 2023. She was born on Sept. 4, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Charles Edward and Frances Marie (Bryan) Baird.
Charline was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart. After her education, she dedicated her life to her family, becoming a homemaker and providing a warm, loving environment for her husband and children. She found joy in ceramics, creating beautiful pieces that reflected her artistic talent. She also had a green thumb, spending countless hours landscaping her yard. Charline was known for her love of games, particularly bingo, and she never missed an opportunity to try her luck with a lottery ticket. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
A woman of deep Catholic faith, Charline was a devoted member of the St. Joseph Cathedral Church. Her faith was a guiding force in her life, providing her with strength and comfort. She was a beacon of light to those around her, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a kind word. Her faith-filled life was an inspiration to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and great-grandson, Evan Michael.
Charline is survived by her loving husband, Robert, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage after their union on July 22, 1957. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her children, Cathy Long (Dan) and Debbie Kempf (Chuck); her grandchildren, Robert Long, Patricia Walls, Jennifer McLaughlin, and Charles Kempf; and her great-grandchildren, Ethan Long, Ava Long, Emma Long, Emilia McLaughlin, Kessler Walls, and Italia Walls.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Cathedral. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Cathedral or Bishop LeBlond High School.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.