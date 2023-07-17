Charline Kessler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on July 11, 2023. She was born on Sept. 4, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Charles Edward and Frances Marie (Bryan) Baird.

Charline was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart. After her education, she dedicated her life to her family, becoming a homemaker and providing a warm, loving environment for her husband and children. She found joy in ceramics, creating beautiful pieces that reflected her artistic talent. She also had a green thumb, spending countless hours landscaping her yard. Charline was known for her love of games, particularly bingo, and she never missed an opportunity to try her luck with a lottery ticket. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

