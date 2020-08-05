PENSACOLA, Fl. - Born April 20, 1960, to Richard and Janice Walker Kerr in Chillicothe, Missouri. He married Charlotte Terry and they had three children, Brock, Brianna, Branigan. They divorced and he married Susan Howard. They live in Pensacola, Florida.

Kevin Passed July 28, 2020. He will be buried in Pensacola, Florida.

He is survived by: wife, Susan; mother, Janice Geist; stepfather, Leroy Geist; his sisters, Karina, Kathi and Kimberli; brother, Kenneth; his three children; and nine grandchildren. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.