Rodger D. Kerns Sr., son of Jack M. R. Kerns and Mary (Fickle) Kerns, was born on Dec. 9, 1945, in St. Joseph.
In 1966 Rodger enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country in Vietnam.
On Oct. 11, 1968 he married the love of his life, Brenda, and had three sons, Richard, Rodger Jr. and David and one daughter, Tammy.
He enjoyed playing video games, spending time with family, and working on cars.
Preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brother, Mike.
Survivors include: wife, Brenda; children, Richard, Rodger Jr., David, and Tammy; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service beginning with military honors at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the VFW or to charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.