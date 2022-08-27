Shirley Marie Kerns, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born Feb. 11, 1939, in St. Joseph, daughter of Violet (Toothman) and John Barger. She attended Lafayette High School.
Shirley retired from Quaker Oats. She enjoyed shopping, going antiquing and to flee markets. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Leonard "Sam" Kerns, in 2015; her parents and granddaughter, Brandy Henderson.
Survivors include children, Mark (Deanne) Lofts, Brenda (Jeff) Drennen and Kathy (Shawn) Waitkoss, all of St. Joseph; her beloved dog, Willy; grandchildren, Nikki Davis, Brandon Henderson, Kortney (Derek) Ptomey, Bryson Waitkoss, Collin (Sadee) Lofts and Kylie (Tyler) Clark; great-grandchildren, Jaslynn, Brevin, Bristol and Blaklee.
Ms. Kerns has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Love officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
