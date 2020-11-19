Kerns, Meredith 1932-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Meredith Kerns, 87, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

She was born Nov. 23, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Clifford and Gayle (Staton) Wilkinson.

Meredith was a business representative for Southwestern Bell Telephone for several years before retiring from there.

She enjoyed retirement and going to Ponto Lake in Northern Minnesota for the summer.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Kerns; companion, Leon Hayworth; parents; and sister, Vanita Clark (Vernon).

Survivors include her niece, Becky Parman; great-nephews, Jared Loch, Brett Wiley; great-great-niece and nephews, Zane, Wyatt, Lilly and Parker Loch.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.