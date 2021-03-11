Mary Beth Kerns, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born April 20, 1967, in St. Joseph, daughter of Marjorie and William "Sonny" Leslie. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1985.

Mary was a Certified Nurses Aid, working in area nursing homes. She enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren. Mary was a member of King Hill Christian Church.

Mary was preceded in death by father, William "Sonny" Leslie; brother, Jim Leslie; sisters, Judith Leslie, Kathy Leslie and Jane Leslie.

Survivors include her devoted husband, James "Jay" Kerns, of St. Joseph; mother, Marjorie Leslie, of St Joseph; sister, Sandy Hatheway; children, Shawn (Christina) Brown and Heather (Jayson) Lindley; stepchildren, Andrew Kerns, Corey Kerns and Amy Norton; grandchildren, Aidan, Dallas, Reece, Connor, Cohen, Blake, Jaden (Taylor), Clayton (CJ), Serenity, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Bralyn, Arianna, Leanna.

Funeral services will be 7 pm, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Roger Wilcoxen officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Kerns will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home following services.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.