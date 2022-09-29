OREGON, Mo. - Enola K. (Noland) Kerns, 69, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Sept. 27, 2022, at a Kansas City area hospital.
Enola worked at Sherwood Medical, owned and operated the former Beauty Parlor, and the Gypsy Wagon clothing boutique in St. Joseph, and King and Proud Restaurant in Oregon.
Enola is survived by her husband, Dave Kerns, Oregon; their children, Suze (Allen) Jackson, Chad (Heather) Wilson, COL. Zachary (Rose) Kerns, and Jenny (Mark) Cathcart; grandchildren, Paige Ford, Kaiden, Kale and Liam Kerns, and Brody and Brett Cathcart; siblings, Shirley Derr, Jack, David, and Ricky Burgess, Tommy Noland, Rose Bashor, Terry Elmore, and Beverly Menard.
Enola was preceded by her parents; grandson, Nolan Kerns; brothers, Gerald and David Noland, and Jim Burgess.
Family visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with services at 1 p.m. Sunday, all at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Private family burial at Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Memorials may be directed to a Children's clothing fund at South Holt School in Oregon.
Online condolences may be left at, and a complete obituary found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
