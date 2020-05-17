Elizabeth Ann (Blacet) Kerns, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

She was born Sept. 30, 1926, in St. Joseph, to John E and Lillian (Streuber) Blacet.

Elizabeth married Clifford N. Kerns on Aug. 23, 1947; he preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2019.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and received the Bishop's award with her husband, in recognition and appreciation for their work at the Open Door Food Kitchen.

She was also preceded in death by: her daughter, Connie Awbrey; grandson, Tommy Higdon; parents; brother, Jack Blacet; sisters, Sisters: Jeanne Marie, O.S.B., Margie Stewart, Mary Jane Blacet, Helen Blacet and Catherine Hatten.

Additional survivors include: children: Cindy Pickerel (Mark), Cathy Holtzman, Sherman Kerns (Louise), Bob Kerns (Roxanna), Carol Hiatt (Dan), Carrie Dean (Richard), Camille Roberts (Jon), Bill Kerns (Laura); 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchild; brother, Monsignor Bill Blacet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Farewell Services: and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: the Open Door Food Kitchen, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.