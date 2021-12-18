Kerns, Doris L. 1933-2021 Hemple, Mo.

HEMPLE, Mo. - Doris Lee Kerns, 88, of Hemple, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Dec. 15, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1933, to Gomer Lee and Minnie Elizabeth (Grable) Coffey in St. Joseph. Doris grew up in Hemple where she attended the two-room schoolhouse in Hemple and she never missed a day of school. Doris graduated from Gower High School.
On Feb. 11, 1951, she was united in marriage to Billy Gene Kerns. After their marriage they lived in Hemple where they made their home. Her husband, Billy, preceded her in death on July 28, 1980.
She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She attended the Hemple Community Church, Freeman Chapel Church, and recently the Gower Christian Church.
Doris was also preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Jimmy Don Kerns.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Silvius and Cathy (Warren) Karrasch; daughter-in-law Susan Kerns; grandchildren, Brett Karrasch, Brad Karrasch, MacKenzie (Erik) Nelson, Jordan Kerns, Matthew (Margaret) Silvius, and Jenna Silvius; great-grandchildren, Reed, William, Charlotte, Solveig, Luke, Rose, Remington, and Khaliq; sister, Gloria Jean Blakley; her kitty cats, Mimi and Sammy; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Gower Christian Church with visitation one hour prior.
Burial: Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Donations may be made to the Gower Christian Church or the Kerns Freeman Cemetery.
A special thank you to all her healthcare providers, Mosaic Hospice, and especially to the nurses at Davita that were so kind to her.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
