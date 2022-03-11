Deborah "Debi" Jean Kerns, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born Dec. 25, 1956, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She graduated from Lafayette high school. She loved hanging out with her grandkids, and drinking coffee on the porch. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
Debi was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Berry; stepfather, Lee Berry; husband, Steve Kerns.
Survivors include daughter, Sara (Brian West) Kerns, St. Joseph; son, Kris (Michael) Kerns of Fate, Texas; grandchildren, Allie, Olivia, Kasey, Stevana, Harper, and Georgia Kerns; great-grandson, Grayson Matthews; brother, Rick (Shelley) Berry, St. Joseph; nephews, Jayce, and Carsen Berry; niece, Melissa.
She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
