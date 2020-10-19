Kerns, Charlotte J. (Garr)

Charlotte J. (Garr) Kerns
Charlotte Jean (Garr) Kerns, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 16, 2020.
Survivors: husband, Lonnie; sons: Bryan (Andrea), Daniel (Angela), and Matthew (Jennifer); grandchildren: Koltin, Carson, Dalton, and Connor, Shelby, Makayla, Bailey, Abigail and Brooke; sisters: Sue (John) Hendrickson, Phyllis Kay (Gary) Holmes and Dora Fitzpatrick; brother, Nelson Garr.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct, 21, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
Burial: Allen Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.