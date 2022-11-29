Linda was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on Nov. 23, 2022 surrounded by her three children.
She was born Jan. 11, 1952 in St. Joseph, to Marvin and Lorraine (Thompson) Fisher.
After graduating from MWSU and NWMSU (MBA) she was employed as an Industrial Engineer for the Quaker Oats company for 27 years until the plant closure led to an early retirement.
After Quaker, Linda put her operations experience to work in various endeavors and served her community through the MWSU Alumni Association Board of Directors, American Red Cross, and several other organizations in her church and community.
Linda is survived by: her three children, Jennifer (Dirk) Allsbury, Amy (Matthew) Wilson, and Adam Kerner; five grandchildren, Truman, Hudson, Gracelynn, Rockmond, and Roman; brothers, Thomas Fisher, Stephen Fisher; and sisters, Pamela Miner, Angela Flowers.
Linda was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Cynthia Cluck; and former husband, Stephen Kerner.
The family will receive friends and family at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 with a Celebration of Life Ceremony starting at 6 p.m. immediately after the visitation.
A private interment will be held the following morning at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Red Cross or Midland Ministries.
Please see additional information at www.heaton bowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
