Anne Marie (Bohr) Kerner of St. Joseph, passed from this life peacefully Feb. 1, 2022.
Born Jan. 4, 1933, to Joseph and Emily (Kent) Bohr of Troy, Kansas, she was the youngest of nine children. She graduated from The Convent of the Sacred Heart in St. Joseph where she was described as "impish" and "full of life ". It was at a dance her junior year that she set eyes on a blue-eyed handsome man who would become the love of her life. She and Joseph Kerner were married April 11, 1953, at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph where they were long-time members. They raised seven children. Although they were strict parents, each child knew they were loved beyond measure.
Anne (Ree Ree) retired from AT&T and she and Joe enjoyed traveling including trips to Alaska, the Ozarks, the Biltmore Hotel and Ireland.
Anne was an excellent and generous cook, a talent she passed on to all her children. If you can bake your way into heaven, the Saints and Angels are enjoying cookies, pies and Angel Food Cakes today!
Anne was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Joe, on Feb. 1, 2018; her parents and siblings; daughter, Mary Beth Schenecker; and son Paul Kerner. She is survived by children Kathy (Matthew Sr.) Seufert, Ellen (Roger) Benitz, Barb (Barney) Stanley, Joe (Tracy) Kerner and Anne (Randy) Griffin; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren with twoon the way. A special thank you to the Nurses of Mosaic Hospice, our Angels of Mercy.
Services will be Feb. 12, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation in the Church starting at noon, followed by the Rosary at 1 p.m. and the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 pm. Private Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial donations to honor Anne's memory may be made to The Cathedral of St. Joseph School, the Joyce Raye Patterson 50 + Activity Center or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
