HELENA, Mo. - Sara A. Kerby, 86, of Helena, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at a Stanberry, Missouri, health care facility. She was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Lone Star, Missouri, daughter of Lola and Marion Bozarth. She graduated from Martinsville High School, class of 1953. On Dec. 22, 1972, she married Charles Kerby. Sara worked at HD Lee, Big Smith & Quaker Oats, from where she retired. She was an Avon Salesperson for years and made many friendships doing so. She enjoyed spending time on the lake and going to garage sales.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Kerby, in 2020; son, Jimmy Goble; siblings, Idalee Chestmore, Marion Jr., Edward and Sheldon Bozarth.
Survivors include children, Bobby Goble, of Albany, Missouri, Billy (Sandra) Goble of McFall, MO, Cheryl (Randy) Wiedmaier of Vilonia, AR, Jeanette (Ronnie) Wooden of Bosworth, MO and Kenny (Renee) Kerby of Norborne, Missouri; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service and public live stream will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home with Entombment following at the Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Kerby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.