HELENA, Mo. - Sara A. Kerby, 86, of Helena, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at a Stanberry, Missouri, health care facility. She was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Lone Star, Missouri, daughter of Lola and Marion Bozarth. She graduated from Martinsville High School, class of 1953. On Dec. 22, 1972, she married Charles Kerby. Sara worked at HD Lee, Big Smith & Quaker Oats, from where she retired. She was an Avon Salesperson for years and made many friendships doing so. She enjoyed spending time on the lake and going to garage sales.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Kerby, in 2020; son, Jimmy Goble; siblings, Idalee Chestmore, Marion Jr., Edward and Sheldon Bozarth.

To plant a tree in memory of - Kerby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

