HELENA, Mo. - Charles "Charlie" Kerby, 78, of Helena, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at a Maysville, Missouri health care facility.

He was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Carrollton, Missouri, son of the late Marie and Kenneth Kerby.

He graduated from Bogard School.

He married Sara Bozarth, on Dec. 22, 1972; she survives of the home.

He enjoyed camping and devoting his time to help others.

Charlie was a member of Hale Masonic Lodge, 32nd degree Mason, having earned his 50 year pin, Scottish Rite, Helena Lions Club, and served several years as a trustee for Hideaway Lakes and Copeland Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Jimmy Goble; and sister, Joan Wooten.

Survivors include: wife, Sara Kerby, of the home; daughters, Cheryl (Randy) Wiedmaier, Vilonia, Arkansas, and Jeanette (Ronnie) Wooden, Bosworth, Missouri; sons: Kenny (Renee) Kerby, Norborne, Missouri, Billy (Sandra) Goble, McFall, Missouri, and Bobby Goble, Albany, Missouri; brothers: Richard (Karen) Kerby, Ellsworth, Kansas, Jerry (Dixie) Kerby, The Villages, Florida, James (Bonnie) Kerby, Kansas City, Kansas, and John (Janie) Kerby, Merriam, Kansas; a sister, Pat Williams, Overland Park, Kansas; a very special aunt, Mina "Auntie" Kerby; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Open visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Private family funeral service and public livestream: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

The entombment will be at the Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorials are requested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.