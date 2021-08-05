Ava Maxine Kephart, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
She was born Sept. 28, 1935 in Easton, Missouri to Marvin and Alice (Heath) Anderson.
Ava married Charles Allen Kephart on Nov. 10, 1956. He survives of the home.
She was known for her huge garden, from which she canned a lot. She sewed most of her children's clothing as well.
Ava was a longtime member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. She had a gift of hospitality and ministered to others by having them join her family's dinner after church. Her faith was of utmost importance to her, her husband next, then her children. In that priority, she served God.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; twin daughters, Alicia Grace and Marcia Mae; and brother, Ralph Anderson.
Survivors include: her husband, Charles; children, David Kephart, Laura Mather (Jeff), and Heather Sykes (Martin); grandchildren, Clayton Mather (Breanna), Caleb Mather (Baylee), Isaac Sykes and Allison Sykes; and a sister, Iona Creamer of Rockford, Illinois.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
