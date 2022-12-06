Kenyon, Louise 1932-2022 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Louise (Johnson) Kenyon, 90, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at a nursing home in Grant City, Missouri.

She was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Emmet and Mable (Davis) Davis. She moved to Stanberry, Missouri, and married Herschel Johnson Oct. 22, 1962. They had three children: Grenda Lewis, Lawson, Missouri, Darwin (Brandy) Johnson, Stanberry, and Dalton Johnson, Stanberry. She had a son, Dale Davis, who pre-deceased her September 2022. Her husband, Herschel Johnson, pre-deceased her April 1989. She then married Bobby Kenyon April 29, 1995, who pre-deceased her May 2020.

