Kenyon, Louise 1932-2022 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Louise (Johnson) Kenyon, 90, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at a nursing home in Grant City, Missouri.
She was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Emmet and Mable (Davis) Davis. She moved to Stanberry, Missouri, and married Herschel Johnson Oct. 22, 1962. They had three children: Grenda Lewis, Lawson, Missouri, Darwin (Brandy) Johnson, Stanberry, and Dalton Johnson, Stanberry. She had a son, Dale Davis, who pre-deceased her September 2022. Her husband, Herschel Johnson, pre-deceased her April 1989. She then married Bobby Kenyon April 29, 1995, who pre-deceased her May 2020.
Louise raised six stepchildren with her first husband, Herschel Johnson: Alan Johnson, deceased 2008, Norman Johnson, deceased 2021, David Johnson (Reva), Des Moines, Iowa, Georgia May Lewis (Tom), Hermann, Missouri, Renee Lee Hazelwood, Agency, Missouri, June Cline, Albany, Missouri.
Louise is survived by three of her four children; 10 grandchildren; four of her six stepchildren; and nine step-grandchildren. She is also survived by two of her three brothers: Herschel and Melvin Davis. Her brother, Herbert, pre-deceased her in 2002. Her father pre-deceased her in 1992 and her mother in 2006. Louise is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Louise was baptized at the age of 11 at the Fillmore Baptist Church, Fillmore. She has been a long-time member of the Island City Christian Church, Stanberry.
She performed many jobs during her lifetime such as elder care, cleaning homes, and commercial cook. She is most remembered as being a school bus driver for the Stanberry R-II Schools. She was much loved by the children that rode on her bus.
Louise had many interests and passions in her life. The priority in her life was as mother/stepmother. She was a great cook, loved gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and reading. She really loved traveling and visited 45 out of the 50 states.
Louise has been cremated under the direction of Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Island City Christian Church, Stanberry, officiated by Pastor Andrew Johnson. Inurnment will be at Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
