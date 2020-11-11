Kennedy, William 1946-2020

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - William "Bill" Carl Kennedy, age 74, was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Brookfield, Missouri, the son of Carl and Helen (Smith) Kennedy and passed away Nov. 10, 2020, peacefully at his home.

"Bill" and Carolyn Sue Johnson were united in marriage Feb. 5, 1977, at Brookfield.

Bill was an over the road truck driver and was an owner/operator for many years. He didn't know a stranger and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Sue Kennedy; three children, Sheila Ray Barton, Gregory Kennedy, and James W. (Leia) Kennedy; sister, Jean Patrick; and four grandchildren, Joe (Emily) and Jeremy (Hallie) Barton, Gavin and Graham Kennedy.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Freeman Chapel Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri, with full Military Honors. A reception will follow the Graveside Funeral at Stewartsville Fire Department. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Thursday at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville.

Memorial Contributions: VFW Post #6769 or AL Post 359.

