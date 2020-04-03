Kennedy, Robert "Michael" 1957-2020

Robert "Michael" Kennedy, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2020.

Michael was born on Jan. 31, 1957, in St. Joseph, to the late Robert W. and Rosa (Rouch) Kennedy.

Additionally, he is preceded in death by: his mother-in-law, Sondra Blair; father-in-law, Larry Blair; and brother-in-law and best friend, Bart Blair.

What a joyous reunion in Heaven it will be!

On Oct. 10, 1986, he married Tammy R. Blair.

Mrs. Kennedy survives of the home with their special dog, Peanut the Wonder Pup.

He is also survived by: sister-in-law, Tammy K. Blair; nieces, Joelle Blair and Kaitlin Bullmaster.

Michael was employed with Altec, Snorkel and several other engineering companies.

He was previously a member of Roadrunners Motorcycle Club and The Eagles. Michael enjoyed planes, trains and automobiles. He liked reading about vintage WWII planes, flying R/C planes, collecting model railroad trains, taking historic train excursions and enjoying his classic Oldsmobile.

Graveside service, blessing and interment: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family appreciates support during their time of loss, but understand that attendance may be difficult for friends due to health risks and concerns.

The family respectfully requests no flowers please, though cards are appreciated and may be mailed to the home or funeral home. They suggest a donation to: Friends of The Animal Shelter or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences and guest book may be left for the family at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.