Kennedy, Michael Des Moines, Iowa

Michael Kennedy
DES MOINES, Iowa - Michael Kennedy, 53, died surrounded by his family on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Grandview Park Funeral Home in Des Moines.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Grandview Park Funeral Home in Des Moines, with Military Rites following at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Puppy Jake Foundation in Michael's name, at: www.puppyjakefoundation.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.