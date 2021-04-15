Kennedy, Kenneth 1937-2021 Guilford, Mo.

GUILFORD, Mo. - Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Kennedy, 83, Guilford, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1937, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Edward and Eva (Buckingham) Kennedy.
Kenny enjoyed fishing and hunting quail and rabbits. He loved farming and would always lend a helping hand to neighbors. He enjoyed family visits and time with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and James "Pete" Kennedy; nephews, Dale Griffing, Michael Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and John Kennedy; and nieces, Linda Kennedy, Sandy Davis, and Pam Geoffroy.
Kenny is survived by his brother, Harmon Kennedy, Stanberry, Missouri; nephew, Roger Kennedy, Stanberry; nieces, Debbie (David) Silvey, Guilford, Janet (Chuck) Schmahl, Mankato, Minnesota, Judy (David) Lichtsinn, Marshall, Minnesotta, Imogene (Steve) Herz, Mankato, and Angie (Robert) Embrey, St. Joseph; and many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri. Burial will follow in Meeker Cemetery, Island City, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
