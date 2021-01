Kennedy, Judith A.

Judith A. Kennedy

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Judith Ann Kennedy, 71, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Jan. 5, 2021.

Survived by husband, Roger Kennedy; children, Kala (David) Dow, Kyle Kennedy and Kurtis (Kristine) Kennedy; grandchildren, Keirstyn, Kyleigh, Kaitlyn, Bo, Hanna, Kade, Klayton, Kaylie and Korbin; great-granddaughter, Fallyn; brother, Tom (Nancy) Evans; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Frazier Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.