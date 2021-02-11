CAMERON, Mo. - Francis James Kennedy, Jr., 101, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Feb. 9, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1919, in Los Angeles, California.

Frank was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was a commercial artist.

Preceding him in death: his parents; wife, Dixie Kennedy and brother, Burt Kennedy.

Survivors: loving companion, Glenda Kearns, of the home; stepsons, Troy Kearns and Travis (Maggie) Kearns, both of Cameron; sister-in-law, Lisa (Richard) Slates, Cameron; four grandsons, Chase (Mary Anna) Kearns, Payton Kearns, Cade Kearns, Cooper Kearns; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Jr., Hunter Kearns and great-granddaughter, Hallie Chase Kearns, due in May; special nephews, Griffin and Tyler Slates.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Fund: Frank Kennedy Memorial Elks Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.