Kennedy, Don R. 1951-2021 Turney, Mo.

TURNEY, Mo. - Don R. Kennedy, 70, of Turney, passed away May 14, 2021.

Don was born Jan. 8, 1951, to Earl and Frances L. (McCrary) Kennedy in Cameron, Missouri.

Don was a graduate of Penny High School, Hamilton, Missouri.

He married Karen J. Mosel June 5, 1971. They would have been celebrating 50 years of marriage this June.

Don was a truck driver most of his life and enjoyed working around the farm.

He was a member of the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by: son, Chad Kennedy; brother, J.R. Kennedy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Fern Mosel; brother-in-law, Sonny Mosel; sister-in-law, Marcia Clark.

Don is survived by: his wife, Karen, of the home; daughters, Julie (Jonathan) Kolster, Lathrop, Missouri, Holly Kennedy, Turney; grandchildren: Willie (Tanna) Hunt, Marty (Christy) Hunt, Nate Johnson, Kennedy Johnson; parents, Earl and Louise Kennedy, Kidder, Missouri; brother, Greg Kennedy, Kidder; sister, Janet McGee, Gallatin, Missouri; brother-in-law, George Mosel, Turney; sister-in-law, Ellen (Harold) Hiskett, Gallatin; sister-in-law, Fern (Ron) Bradshaw, Lake Placid, Florida; nieces and nephews.

Memorial fund to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 17.

Burial: Turney Cemetery, Turney.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

For online condolences visit: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.