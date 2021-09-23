Alice Jean Kennedy, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Alice lost her battle with breast cancer following chemotherapy.
She was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Bethany, Missouri, to Ralph and Almina (Sweetin) Kennedy.
Alice loved to do yardwork, decorate her home and go shopping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandson, Dylan.
She held a strong faith in the Lord. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
Survivors include: her son, Rodney Kennedy (Shelly Culp); grandson, Dylan Kennedy; her best friend, Jackie Duty; and other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at New Home Baptist Church, 10151 SW Bluff Rd, St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
