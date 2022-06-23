FARLEY, Mo. - Sherrin Raye Kendall, 81, of Farley, Missouri, passed away June 21, 2022, at the Gower Convalescent Center. Sherrin was born on July 4, 1940, in St Joseph, the daughter of Bolin and Louise Lewellen.
Sherrin is survived by her two children, Mona (Dan) Rhodus of Cameron, Missouri, Chris (Alesia) Kendall of Farley, Missouri; three grandsons, Jake (Taylor) Rhodus, Nathan Kendall and Philip Kendall; one granddaughter, Rebecca (Jesse) Miller; one great-grandson, Jackson Miller and one great- granddaughter, Hadley Rhodus. She is also survived by her older sister, Roamona DeVorss of McMinnville, Oregon, and younger sister Sandra Rohrer of Troy, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Silas and brother Merlin Lewellen.
After graduating from Benton High School in St Joseph in 1958 she married Silas Kendall on July 7, 1961. Following their marriage, they spent several years living in California. Together Si and Sherrin decided to move back to Missouri to raise their family and settled in Farley on Jan. 1, 1970. Sherrin worked in food service at Cushing Hospital for over 30 years.
Sherrin was baptized at Hillsboro Christian Church in Platte City, Missouri, on June 23, 1974, where she attended most of her adult life and attended Salem Christian Church in Weston for the final six years. Her faith was a big part of her life and she strived to live out that faith every day.
Sherrin lived life with uncommon energy and a happy nature. Affectionately known as "Chirpy" by her friends and family, she knew no strangers in life. All that met her were always greeted with a bright smile and often with a story she wanted to share. Sherrin loved visiting with her friends, children and grand grandchildren every chance she could. She loved her children and grandchildren always making sure they knew they were loved.
She enjoyed many things in life, especially gardening, restoring antique furniture, keeping house and long walks through the neighborhood. Sherrin enjoyed volunteer work. Her favorite event each year was the Back-to-School Fair which provides low income families in Platte County the resources they need to start the school year.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to support the Back-to-School fair in her name at www.equalstart.org/give or sent to the Platte County Health Department at 1201 East St, Parkville, MO 64152.
Her joyful spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held at Vaughn's Funeral Home in Weston, Missouri. Visitation will be June 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be June 25 at 10:30 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
