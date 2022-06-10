Kendall, Jimmy E. 1943-2022 Country Club, Mo.

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Jimmy Ellis Kendall, 78, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in St. Joseph on July 24, 1943, to Ellis and Alberta (DeSpain) Kendall. He married Ilene Hirter in Troy, Kansas, on Feb. 5, 1963, and she survives of the home.
He attended Savannah, Missouri, High School. Jim loved his family above anything else. He enjoyed hunting deer, turkey, and coyotes with his siblings, grandchildren, and friends. He loved working on cars and motorcycles, taking road trips with Ilene, fishing, fish fries, and being outdoors.
Jim was a quiet and simple man of few words. He had a heart of gold and could fix almost anything. With the help of his friends and family, he built his home and a cabin at Lake of The Ozarks, where he started his day drinking coffee on the dock and ended it making memories around the campfire. He was a bricklayer for 42 years, past president of the Bricklayers Local #5 and proud member of the Bricklayers Local #15.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Darcy (Dr. Gregory) Brownsberger of Platte City, Missouri, and Stacey Hartman (John Hartman) of St. Joseph; brothers, Ronnie (Sheryl) Kendall of Bolckow, Missouri, and Jeff Kendall of Fillmore, Missouri; sister, Kathy Thompson of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Karen Tipton (Terry Wood) of North Andrew County; sister-in-law, Patty Kendall of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Dr. Chad (Cara) Brownsberger, Bryce Brownsberger (Savannah Santellan), Chassie (Stephen) Culver, Tanner (Joey) Stauss, Trey (Kaitlyn) Hartman, Chandler Brownsberger, Braunson Brownsberger, and Chamberlain Brownsberger; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Stella, Crue, Jayce, Boone, and Jordyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Steve Tipton; brother, Benny Kendall and nephew, Keith Tipton.
Visitation and family and receiving hour will be Monday, June 13, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
Memorial contributions can be made to Community Presbyterian Church, 5409 Saint Joseph Ave., St Joseph MO 64505. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Kendall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.