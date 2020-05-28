Kendall, Floyd R. 1964-2020

PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Floyd. R (Hoss) Kendall, Jr., 56 years old, passed away May 23, 2020.

He was born March 6, 1964, in Coldwater, Kansas.

He was a 1982 graduate of East Buchanan High School, Gower, Missouri, and a member of First Baptist Church in Platssburg, Mo.

He enjoyed breaking and riding horses, raising border collies, and working cattle

The tougher the horses were, the more he liked riding and training them.

Most of all, he enjoyed participating in ranch rodeos and extreme cowboy contests, both of which he excelled in.

He is survived by: son, Cody (Autumn) Kendall, of Gower; mother, Carol Davis; sisters, Lisa Routh and Tammy Clark.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, Plattsburg. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.