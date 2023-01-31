Robert D. Kemp, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
He was born Oct. 8, 1930, to Tony and Norma (Woodson) Kemp in Vandalia, Missouri.
Robert graduated from Vandalia High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. He then graduated from Missouri University with his degree in Wildlife Biology in 1959. He was employed by the Missouri Department Conservation for 30 years. He spent five years in Northeast Missouri as a Conservation Agent before moving to St. Joseph in 1965. Robert worked as a Field Service Agent for Northwest Missouri where he assisted landowners restore fish and wildlife habitats.
Robert married Mary Jane Galloway in 1958.
He was a member of First Christian Church.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Kemp; sisters, Effie Rolle and Wilma Anderson.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Cary Farmer (Charlie); daughter-in-law, Jackie Kemp; grandchildren, Chase and Tyler (Jackie) Kemp; step- grandchildren, Caleb Farmer, Jake and Brandi Majeski; and four great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to First Christian Church or Mosaic Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
