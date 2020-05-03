Lake Viking, Mo. - Michael Kemna, 65, of Lake Viking, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 16, 2020, after a whirlwind battle with lung cancer.

Mike was born on Nov. 15, 1954, to Emil and Blanche Kemna, in Jefferson City, Missouri.

After graduating from Helias Catholic High School in 1973, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Central Missouri State University.

After graduation, Mike began what would become an illustrious 33 year career with the Missouri Department of Corrections, including supervising the openings of WMCC and CRCC, in Cameron, Missouri. Few people have equaled all that he gave of himself to the profession. He retired in 2011, after 33 years of dedicated service to the State of Missouri.

Mike married Mary Jane Maddox, in 1979, and was happily married for over 40 years.

Mike had four children; Brandon (Jennifer), Nathan (Liza), Joseph (Julie) and Stephanie (Brian); as well as five grandchildren: Keagan, Morgan, Lincoln, Truman and Quinn.

He loved nothing more than having his family together, especially during Thanksgiving, his favorite holiday.

Mike enjoyed life at Lake Viking, where he loved entertaining family and friends.

Mike was passionate about woodworking, making countless pieces of furniture at his shop. Mike was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He could be found watching all games at his son, Joe's restaurant, Konrad's, in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Emil; his mother, Blanche; and his brother, Bernie.

He is survived by: his wife, Mary Jane; his sister, Mary Beth; and his children; and grandchildren.

Stories, photos, memories and condolences are welcome at:

https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/MichaelKemna

A celebration of life will be announced after COVID-19 concerns have subsided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Hope Girls Hope of Kansas City.

Information about the celebration and where to donate can be found at the link above. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.