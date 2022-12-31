HAMILTON, Mo. - Jacqueline Kay (Stout) Kelsey, 80, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph. She moved to Hamilton in 1986 from Breckenridge, Missouri.
Jacqueline was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Jack and Elizabeth (Ward) Stout. She worked as a Nutritional Services Director for many care centers and also was a cook for Vinnie's Restaurant in Hamilton. She enjoyed having her family together, and she loved to celebrate the holidays and go to the casino.
She married James Robert Kelsey on Aug. 20, 1960, in Kirkwood, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Stout.
Survivors: children, Donna Smith, Kansas City, Missouri, Jim Kelsey, Breckenridge, and John Kelsey, St. Joseph; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Mike Stout, Wichita, Kansas, Sandy Teetsle, Phoenix, Arizona, Debbie Abernathy, Topeka, Kansas, and Pam Self, Phoenix.
Jacqueline has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
A service and inurnment will be held on Jan. 13, 2023, at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri, at 11 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Kelsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
