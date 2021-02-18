Kelsey, David H. 1944-2021 Agency, Mo.

AGENCY, Mo. - David Henry Kelsey, 77, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Feb. 15, 2021, at home.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1944, to Henry Trowbridge and Mary Ann (Wood) Kelsey, in St. Joseph. David was a 1962 graduate of Gower High School.

On Feb. 6, 1965, he was united in marriage to Sherrill Loutermilch. After their marriage they settled in rural Agency where they made their home.

David worked as a farmer, was a mechanic for Trans World Airlines (TWA) and retired as a mechanic from American Airlines.

David was a faithful member of the Frazier Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Massey Collectors Association, the Machinist Union, and was a past member of the Buchanan County Zoning Board. David enjoyed collecting antiques, old cars, and old tractors. Most of all he loved attending his children and grandchildren's activities.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrill Kelsey, of the home; children, Mark (Helen) Kelsey of Pineview, Georgia, Kris (Amy) Kelsey, of Agency, and Erin (Brian) Burnham of Agency; grandchildren, Jordan (Courtney), Josh (Christine), Josline (Martin), Austin (Reanna), Grant, Gracie, Allie, Maggie, and Leo; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Frazier Baptist Church. The service will be livestreamed through Frazier Baptist Church Facebook page.

Burial: Frazier Cemetery

The family would appreciate masks and social distancing.

Donations may be made to the Frazier Baptist Church.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.