OMAHA, Neb. - Rosemary (Hausman) Kelly died Sept. 26, in Omaha.
Ms. Kelly was raised in St. Joseph and spent a large portion of her life in California, raising her children and moved back to St. Joseph in the early 1990s.
Rosemary was born Feb. 15, 1938.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Oscar and Rosa Hausman; sister, Janet Elo; and a daughter, Shawn Kelly.
She is survived by: her son, Scott Kelly of Garden Grove, California; her sister, Carol Ann Walsh of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandson, Jack Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Kelly was a member of her church choir in California.
She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri.
Ms. Kelly enjoyed classical music and musicals and had the albums to prove it.
The family will gather from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Memorials can be made to the School Sisters of Christ the King in Lincoln, Nebraska or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
