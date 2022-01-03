Kelly, Robert A. 1954-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Robert Alton Kelly, 67, of Savannah, passed away at his home on Dec. 30, 2021.
Robert was born Oct. 31, 1954, to Charles La Don and Bettye Jean (Goff) Kelly at the Air Base in Greenville, Mississippi. He was the oldest of three children. Born into a military family, he traveled and lived around the world from a young age. The family eventually settled back down in Lincoln County, Missouri, during his high school years.
Robert had a passion for agriculture and attended the College of Agriculture at the University of Missouri. While earning multiple degrees from Mizzou, he would also regularly commute back and forth between the family farm and school so as to not give up any responsibilities he had committed to.
While at the University of Missouri, he also met and married his wife, Barbara Lynn (Pyles) Kelly. The two wed on Aug. 17, 1985, in AP Green Chapel on the University of Missouri campus.
Robert eventually took a job with the university's Outreach and Extension program, allowing him to spend decades helping thousands of farmers across the state as an agribusiness specialist.
He and his wife were devoted Missouri fans and he was the ultimate "True Son".
Robert and Barbara eventually settled in Savannah in 1997, with their four children. He would spend the next 20 years crisscrossing the country, watching his children play sports and advance in their many interests. His favorite pastime was making sure every umpire or referee he crossed paths with knew every single time they made a mistake.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Charles and Bettye; his grandparents, Rolla Alton and Floy Alta (Magruder) Kelly, and Lafayette Albert and Ethel Marie (Newman) Goff; as well as the hopes of watching Mizzou Football win a national championship.
He is survived by: his wife, Barbara; his children: Charles W. Kelly and spouse, Megan, Patrick Kelly, Andrew Kelly, Gailynn Roberts and spouse, Joel, along with their children, Chandler and Baby Roberts, due 2022. He is also survived by: his sister, Kathryn Kelly; and his brother, Timothy Kelly and spouse, Kimberly; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Visitation and receiving hour will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Kansas City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.