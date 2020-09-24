BROOKFIELD, Mo. - Larry Kelly, age 86, of Brookfield, Missouri, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He is formerly of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Saint Joseph.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas National Cemetery.

Lawrence Andres, son of Lawrence Andrew and Margaret Guenive (Andres) Kelly, was born March 22, 1934, in St. Joseph. On October 4, 1980, he married Constance Louise Gardner.

He is a former member of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. Larry worked at Whitaker Cable in Brookfield and Murphy Industries in Shelbyville.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Brookfield.

Survivors include: his wife, Connie, of the home; two children, Lisa Kelly Burbage and Scott Kelly; five stepchildren, Vickie Hudson, Dr. Denise Combellick, Kim Turner, Melissa Coons and Bobby Whitlock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Virginia Kay Winger. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.