Kelly, Klancey 1972-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Michael Klancey Kelly, 48, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away May 29, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a daughter; two sisters; many nieces and nephews. Including several cousins in the Kansas City area. He also leaves behind many many good friends.
Klancey graduated from Fillmore High School in 1991. Klancey was a kid at heart, he thoroughly enjoyed his time on earth. The 4th of July was his favorite holiday and hanging out with friends was his favorite pastime.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 20, at Weatherby Community Center located at 8230 NW Potomac Avenue, Weatherby Lake, MO, 64152. Visitors are welcome from 1 to 4 p.m.
Everyone who remembers Klancey is asked to celebrate his life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink would be quite appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in his name. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
