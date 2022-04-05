HAMILTON, Mo. - James L. Kelly, 89, Hamilton, Missouri, returned to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
He was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Bogard, Missouri, to Laurence and Marjorie (Dinsmore) Kelly.
James married Ella Mae Holloway May 16, 1951. She preceded him in death July 11, 2012.
He was a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church in Easton, Missouri.
James enjoyed country music, westerns, reading western books, collecting antique tractors and puzzles.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his children, Ricky Kelly (Linda), Pamela D. Hibler (Joe), Lawrence R. Kelly (Lori), Becky S. Kelly; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, John Vernon Kelly (Linda), sister, Mary Sue Kepley (Phil); numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 1 p.m. Friday, Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
