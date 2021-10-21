ROCK PORT, Mo. - Mary Myrlene Kellison, 79, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Oscar Myrl and Mary Ann (Osborn) Hixson; husband, A.D. Madron; son, Tony Madron; great-granddaughter, Kolbie Nelson; siblings, Donald Hixson, Leonard Osborn, Josephine Elliot.
Survivors: children, Derrick (Kelley) Madron, Tarkio, Missouri, Angie (Ken) Caples, Brownville, Nebraska; grandchildren, Aaron, Danielle, Keith, Mitchell, Paige, Kristopher; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Easton, M.J., Angel, Brinley, one on the way; numerous nieces, nephews.
Private graveside service and inurnment at later date, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
Family Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Memorials: Mary Kellison Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
