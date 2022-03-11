Shawn Michael Kelley 46, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a St. Joseph Hospital. He was born Aug. 16, 1975, in St. Joseph, son of Sandra and Michael Kelley. He married Cindy on April 3, 2021, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette high school, has worked at United States Post Office as a Rural mail carrier for 12 years. He enjoyed playing softball, Chiefs football, hunting deer and turkey, and fishing.
Shawn is survived by wife, Cindy Kelley of the home; his parents, Sandra Ray and Michael Kelley of St. Joseph; stepsons, Brett (Brooklyn) Smith, Tyler (Madison) Smith, and Drake Smith; and step- grandson, Caiden Smith; a brother, Kevin Kelley (Erin Robertson) of St. Joseph; nieces and nephews, Madisyn, Garber, Mallory and Caleb Kelley; and a great-niece, Cora.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services and public livestream following Monday, March 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Terry Reynolds officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Shawn Kelley memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
