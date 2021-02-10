Loretta D. Kelley

Loretta D. Kelley, St. Joseph, 85, died Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at a St. Joseph, hospital.

Born in St. Joseph, she was a graduate of Bartlett High School and was a licensed beautician for many years prior to retiring. Mrs. Kelley was a member of Trinity Missionary Full Gospel Church, where her late husband, Pastor James L. Kelley Sr., pastored and whom she married July 14, 1959.

In addition to her husband Pastor James L. Kelley Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Roberta Briscoe; a daughter, Robyn; brothers, Alfred, Don, and Richard; a sister, JoAnn Mudd; and a grandson, Dominique Hollowell.

Survivors include: children, three sons, Gary Briscoe Sr., Al Dexter Ewing, and James L. Kelley Jr., two sisters, Pricilla Childress and Yolanda K.; 53 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.

Graveside service will be held Monday Feb. 15, 11 a.m. Ashland Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.